Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor busy in arranging and displaying caps to attract the customer at...PhotosFeature PhotosVendor busy in arranging and displaying caps to attract the customer at his roadside setup Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-240221 MULTAN: February 24 - Vendor busy in arranging and displaying caps to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar AbbasALSO READ An elderly vendor selling Miswak to customer at his roadside setup in Gulbahar areaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying calves to attract the customersAn elderly vendor selling Miswak to customer at his roadside setup in Gulbahar areaA women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setup