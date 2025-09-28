Sunday, September 28, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureVendor busy arranging and displaying banana bunches on a donkey cart to...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Vendor busy arranging and displaying banana bunches on a donkey cart to attract customers in a local market

Vendor busy arranging and displaying banana bunches on a donkey cart to attract customers in a local market
APP13-280925 MULTAN: September 28 – Vendor busy arranging and displaying banana bunches on a donkey cart to attract customers in a local market. APP/TVE/TZD
10
- Advertisement -
Vendor busy arranging and displaying banana bunches on a donkey cart to attract customers in a local market
APP13-280925
MULTAN
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan