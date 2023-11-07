Vendor arranging and displaying Displaying coats at his road side setup

- UN humanitarian officials plead for ‘access, access, access’ to suffering blockaded Gazans
- Pakistan’s Second Batch of Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza arrives at El-Arish International Airport
- Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the participants of 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Command Course Police officers
- Pakistan Investment Roadshow happening in Dubai from 05th to 7th November 2023
- Firefighters struggling to extinguish fire in store room of kidney ward at Civil Hospital
Pakistan's National News Agency