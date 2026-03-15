Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP12-150326ISLAMABAD: March 15 – APP13-150326ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHAAPP14-150326ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHAAPP15-150326ISLAMABAD: March 15 – A motorcyclist passing through water accumulated on road during rain that experienced in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHAAPP16-150326ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHA Previous Post Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif listens to public concerns at his residence. Next Post PM lauds KP Police, CTD for successful operation against terrorists in Kohat