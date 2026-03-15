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Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital.

Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital.
APP12-150326
ISLAMABAD: March 15 – 
Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital.
APP13-150326
ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHA
Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital.
APP14-150326
ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHA
Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital.
APP15-150326
ISLAMABAD: March 15 – A motorcyclist passing through water accumulated on road during rain that experienced in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHA
Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital.
APP16-150326
ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Vehicles passing through the stagnant water at IJP Road during rain in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHA
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