Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital.

Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital.
APP52-080722 KARACHI: July 08 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital.
APP52-080722 KARACHI:
Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital.
APP53-080722 KARACHI: July 08 – Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy monsoon rain in the Provincial Capital.
APP54-080722 KARACHI: July 08 – A motorcyclist wearing umbrella cap to protect from rain along with his family members on the way during rain in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR