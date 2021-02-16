Home Photos Feature Photos Vehicles on the way with headlights ON due to foggy weather during...PhotosFeature PhotosVehicles on the way with headlights ON due to foggy weather during morning time Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:07 PM7Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-160221 FAISALABAD: February 16 Vehicles on the way with headlights ON due to foggy weather during morning time. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA convoy of vehicles transporting Pakistan’s and South African Cricket teams arrive at the Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumA convoy of vehicles transporting Pakistan’s and South African Cricket teams arrive at the Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumFarmers busy in work during a foggy weather at their farm field