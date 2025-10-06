Monday, October 6, 2025
PhotosPhoto Feature

Vehicles and motorcyclist carefully navigate through rainwater after overnight rain turned city roads into rivers.

APP48-061025 MULTAN: 06 October - Vehicles and motorcyclist carefully navigate through rainwater after overnight rain turned city roads into rivers. APP/SFD/TZD/SSH
APP48-061025
MULTAN: 06 October –
APP49-061025
MULTAN: October 06: Vehicles pass through rainwater collected on the road during the rain, which turned the city roads into rivers after overnight rain in the federal capital. APP/SFD/TZD/SSH
APP51-061025
MULTAN: October 06: Vehicles pass through rainwater collected on the road during the rain, which turned the city roads into rivers after overnight rain in the federal capital. APP/SFD/TZD/SSH
