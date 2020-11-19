VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad viewing art work during calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha University
APP27-191120 SARGODHA: November 19  VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad viewing art work during calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha University. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
