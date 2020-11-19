Home Photos General Coverage Photos VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad viewing art work during calligraphy... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad viewing art work during calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha University Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-191120 SARGODHA: November 19 VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad viewing art work during calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha University. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP27-191120 ALSO READ Student participating in Naat, Speech and Quiz competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Government Islamia Girls High School Daulat Gate RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR November 19 Students viewing art work during calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha University Student participating in Naat, Speech and Quiz competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Government Islamia Girls High School Daulat Gate. Student participating in Naat, Speech and Quiz competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Government Islamia Girls High School Daulat Gate