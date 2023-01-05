VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed and Member Higher Education Regulatory Authority Dr. Yasir Kamal in a group photo with other participants during a conference on Harnessing Youth for Peace at SBBWU.

VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed and Member Higher Education Regulatory Authority Dr. Yasir Kamal in a group photo with other participants during a conference on Harnessing Youth for Peace at SBBWU.
APP24-051223 PESHAWAR: January 05 - VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed and Member Higher Education Regulatory Authority Dr. Yasir Kamal in a group photo with other participants during a conference on Harnessing Youth for Peace at SBBWU. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD/ABB
VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed and Member Higher Education Regulatory Authority Dr. Yasir Kamal in a group photo with other participants during a conference on Harnessing Youth for Peace at SBBWU.
APP24-051223 PESHAWAR:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR