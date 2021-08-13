VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with VC University of Peshawar Prof. Gul Majeed and others planting a tree in connection with Independence Day Celebration

VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with VC University of Peshawar Prof. Gul Majeed and others planting a tree in connection with Independence Day Celebration
APP32-130821 PESHAWAR: Aug 13 - VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with VC University of Peshawar Prof. Gul Majeed and others planting a tree in connection with Independence Day Celebration. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP32-130821

APP33-130821
PESHAWAR: August 13 – VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with VC University of Peshawar Prof. Gul Majeed cutting cake in connection with Independence Day Celebration. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR