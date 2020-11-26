Home Photos National Photos ustice (R) Irshad Hasan Khan presenting his book to President Dr Arif... PhotosNational Photos ustice (R) Irshad Hasan Khan presenting his book to President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 6:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-261120 ISLAMABAD: November 26 - Justice (R) Irshad Hasan Khan presenting his book to President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP21-261120 ALSO READ Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony to celebrate the Ajrak makers of Pakistan titled “Ajrak/Indigo Hands President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament at Parliament House