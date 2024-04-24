US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome calls on Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at the Parliament House.

ISLAMABAD: April 24 – US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome calls on Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at the Parliament House. APP/IQJ/ABB

