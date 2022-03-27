Uniformed security team of JUI-F Ansar ul Islam blocking Srinagar Highway, the main road link of Islamabad International Airport with the city in utter defiance of order of Islamabad High Court, not to block any road for public gathering.

APP33-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 - Uniformed security team of JUI-F Ansar ul Islam blocking Srinagar Highway, the main road link of Islamabad International Airport with the city in utter defiance of order of Islamabad High Court, not to block any road for public gathering. APP photo by Ashhad
APP34-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 – Uniformed security team of JUI-F Ansar ul Islam blocking Srinagar Highway, the main road link of Islamabad International Airport with the city in utter defiance of order of Islamabad High Court, not to block any road for public gathering. APP photo by Ashhad

