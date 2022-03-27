PhotosPolitical Activity Uniformed security team of JUI-F Ansar ul Islam blocking Srinagar Highway, the main road link of Islamabad International Airport with the city in utter defiance of order of Islamabad High Court, not to block any road for public gathering. Sun, 27 Mar 2022, 9:21 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP33-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 - Uniformed security team of JUI-F Ansar ul Islam blocking Srinagar Highway, the main road link of Islamabad International Airport with the city in utter defiance of order of Islamabad High Court, not to block any road for public gathering. APP photo by Ashhad APP33-270322 ISLAMABAD: APP34-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 – Uniformed security team of JUI-F Ansar ul Islam blocking Srinagar Highway, the main road link of Islamabad International Airport with the city in utter defiance of order of Islamabad High Court, not to block any road for public gathering. APP photo by Ashhad