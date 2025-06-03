Under the special directives of Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division successfully conducted an anti-encroachment operation on the Taxila-Havelian section
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.