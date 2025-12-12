Under the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Karachi Railway Division launches a landmark tree plantation initiative — 100 saplings planted at the inauguration at Drigh Road Station as part of a 50,000-tree MoU. A collaborative environmental effort by Pakistan Railways, Social Forestry Division-II, Saylani Welfare Trust, Alkhidmat and Community Policing Karachi
