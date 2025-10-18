Saturday, October 18, 2025
APP20-181025 ISLAMABAD: October 18 – UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at MoFA. APP/FHA
11
APP20-181025
ISLAMABAD: October 18 – 
