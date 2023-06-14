UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan visiting after inaugurates goat, bull and camel festival arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF and the International Goat and Bull Association at UAF Stadium

APP59-140623 FAISALABAD: June 14 - UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan visiting after inaugurates goat, bull and camel festival arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF and the International Goat and Bull Association at UAF Stadium. APP/TWR/TZD
