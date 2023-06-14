PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan visiting after inaugurates goat, bull and camel festival arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF and the International Goat and Bull Association at UAF Stadium Wed, 14 Jun 2023, 7:03 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP59-140623 FAISALABAD: June 14 - UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan visiting after inaugurates goat, bull and camel festival arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF and the International Goat and Bull Association at UAF Stadium. APP/TWR/TZD APP59-140623 FAISALABAD: Sponsored Ad