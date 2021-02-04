Home Photos General Coverage Photos UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer in a group photo with students... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer in a group photo with students of Laboratory High School participating in a Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at University of Agriculture Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-040221 FAISALABAD: February 04 - UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer in a group photo with students of Laboratory High School participating in a Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at University of Agriculture. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP29-040221 ALSO READ A view of billboard in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Consul General of Pakistan H.E Ahmed Amjad Ali addressing the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ at Consulate General of Pakistan PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized by Majlis... Billboards being displayed at Mall Road in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day