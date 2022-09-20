PhotosNational Photos U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Tue, 20 Sep 2022, 8:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP64-200922 NEW YORK: September 20 - U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP APP64-200922 NEW YORK