Home Photos Feature Photos Two persons sitting on branches of trees loaded on tri-cycle rickshaw on... PhotosFeature Photos Two persons sitting on branches of trees loaded on tri-cycle rickshaw on the way at Larkana-Naudero Road Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 5:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-120121 LARKANA: January 12 Two persons sitting on branches of trees loaded on tri-cycle rickshaw on the way at Larkana-Naudero Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP20-120121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A boy pushing his handbarrow loaded with firewood for domestic use Camel driven cart holder on the way loaded with house hold items heading towards his destination LARKANA: September 07 – A view of over loaded motorcycle rickshaw at Lahori Muhalla Flyover Bridge creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic...