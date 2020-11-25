Home Photos General Coverage Photos Two Major Generals promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Two Major Generals promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 11:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP73-251120 RAWALPINDI: November 25 - Two Major Generals promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. APP APP73-251120 ALSO READ Newly promoted Lieutenant Generals posted to various Corps, Commands RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Newly promoted Lieutenant Generals posted to various Corps, Commands RAWALPINDI: June 30 Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General. APP