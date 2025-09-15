Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Turkish Ambassador H.E Irfan Naziroglu calls Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja to strengthen ICT collaboration.

APP78-150925 ISLAMABAD: September 15 – Turkish Ambassador H.E Irfan Naziroglu calls Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja to strengthen ICT collaboration. APP/FHA
ISLAMABAD: September 15 – 
ISLAMABAD: September 15 – Pakistan’s Biggest Gaming & Animation Industry Initiative “Center of Excellence in Gaming & Animation – CEGA” Signed Between Ignite under Ministry of IT& Telecom and HUM Network Limited. APP/FHA
ISLAMABAD: September 15 – Pakistan’s Biggest Gaming & Animation Industry Initiative “Center of Excellence in Gaming & Animation – CEGA” Signed Between Ignite under Ministry of IT& Telecom and HUM Network Limited. APP/FHA
