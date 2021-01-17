Home Photos Feature Photos Tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with computer scrap at Abdali... PhotosFeature Photos Tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with computer scrap at Abdali Road Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 7:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-170121 MULTAN: January 17 - Tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with computer scrap at Abdali Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tricycle holder on the way loaded long iron bars towards his destination A view of overloaded motorcycle rickshaw on the way at Bypass Road A rickshaw towing an out-of-order car on the way towards workshop at Sheikhupura Road