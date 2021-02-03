Traveling wizard, TV host and actor Bill Wiatrak from USA visiting world famous archeological site
APP80-030221 MOEN-JO-DARO: February 03 - Traveling wizard, TV host and actor Bill Wiatrak from USA visiting world famous archeological site. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  An attractive and eye catching view of snow covered area along with leafless trees after snow fall in area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR