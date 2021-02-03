Home Photos Feature Photos Traveling wizard, TV host and actor Bill Wiatrak from USA visiting world... PhotosFeature Photos Traveling wizard, TV host and actor Bill Wiatrak from USA visiting world famous archeological site Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 10:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP80-030221 MOEN-JO-DARO: February 03 - Traveling wizard, TV host and actor Bill Wiatrak from USA visiting world famous archeological site. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ An attractive and eye catching view of snow covered area along with leafless trees after snow fall in area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Traveling wizard, TV host and actor Bill Wiatrak from USA enjoying boat ride in a pond at Soomra Saffari Park A doctor displaying vaccine during COVID-19 vaccination drive at Khaliqdina Hall A Health Department staffer displaying COVID-19 vaccine at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital