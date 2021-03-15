Home Photos Feature Photos Transgender Association President Arzo addressing a press conference at Press ClubPhotosFeature PhotosTransgender Association President Arzo addressing a press conference at Press Club Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 11:20 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-150321 PESHAWAR: March 15 - Transgender Association President Arzo addressing a press conference at Press Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPresident of Imamia Council Azhar Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Press ClubDr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister addressing to a function organized by PUJ and Press Club to mark International...A large number of women participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club