Traffic police warden stopping a motorcyclist without wearing safety helmet

Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 5:14 PM

APP06-290321 ISLAMABAD: March 29 - Traffic police warden stopping a motorcyclist without wearing safety helmet. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh