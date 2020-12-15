Home Photos General Coverage Photos Traffic Police Warden issuing tickets to motorcyclists who riding motorcycle without wearing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Traffic Police Warden issuing tickets to motorcyclists who riding motorcycle without wearing safety helmet at Mufti Mehmood Flyover Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 9:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-151220 PESHAWAR: December 15 – Traffic Police Warden issuing tickets to motorcyclists who riding motorcycle without wearing safety helmet at Mufti Mehmood Flyover. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP20-151220 ALSO READ Traffic Police Warden stops a motorcyclist without wearing safety helmet at Mufti Mehmood Flyover RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Traffic Police Warden stops a motorcyclist without wearing safety helmet at Mufti Mehmood Flyover KARACHI: November 10 – Motorcyclists on the way wearing safety masks as the government taken strict precautionary measures to control the corona virus pandemic... ISLAMABAD: September 25 A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge at 9th Avenue during rain in the federal. APP photo...