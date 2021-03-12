Home Photos General Coverage Photos Traffic police official checking the speed of vehicles through speed gun at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosTraffic police official checking the speed of vehicles through speed gun at Canal Road Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 7:29 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-120321 FAISALABAD: March 12 - Traffic police official checking the speed of vehicles through speed gun at Canal Road. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP35-120321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA traffic warden checks the speed of vehicle on Expressway to maintain the smooth flow of trafficA view of sewerage water creating hurdle in the smooth flow of the traffic at Tramri Chowk and needs the attention of the concerned...A view of massive traffic jams at Tariqabad Bridge at Jaranwala Road