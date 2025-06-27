- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
APP61-270625
KARACHI: June 27 – Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads. APP/AMH/MAF/ABB/FHA
APP61-270625
KARACHI: June 27 – Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads. APP/AMH/MAF/ABB/FHA
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan