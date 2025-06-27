HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosTraffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads.

APP60-270625 KARACHI: June 27 – Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads.
60
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads.
APP60-270625
KARACHI: June 27 –Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads.

APP61-270625
KARACHI: June 27 – Traffic comes to a standstill in the provincial capital as light rain during the monsoon season causes congestion on major roads. APP/AMH/MAF/ABB/FHA

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan