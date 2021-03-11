Home Photos General Coverage Photos Traditional wrestlers practicing in an arena setup on the banks of a...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosTraditional wrestlers practicing in an arena setup on the banks of a canal Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 7:29 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-110321 LAHORE: March 11 Traditional wrestlers practicing in an arena setup on the banks of a canal. APP photo by Amir KhanAPP48-110321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor busy in preparing traditional food item Katlama at Jilani Park during Jashan Biharan MelaA vendor selling traditional summer drink lassi at Shaheen ChowkA vendor is busy in making traditional tooth cleaning sticks (Miswak) at his roadside stall at Clock Tower Chowk to earn livelihood