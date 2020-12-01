Home Photos Feature Photos Traditional drummers and dancers sitting on the roadside waiting for clients to... PhotosFeature Photos Traditional drummers and dancers sitting on the roadside waiting for clients to be hired for functions at Murree Road Tue, 1 Dec 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-011220 RAWALPINDI: December 01 - Traditional drummers and dancers sitting on the roadside waiting for clients to be hired for functions at Murree Road. APP photo by Abid Zia APP12-011220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 11 Traditional drummers performing to entertain the visitors during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: October 11 Traditional drummers sitting on the roadside while waiting for customers to be hired for events. APP photo by Saleem Rana RAWALPINDI: September 25 Traditional drummers sitting on the roadside while waiting for customers to be hired for events. APP photo by Abid Zia