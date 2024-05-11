Traders and farmers sit on trucks loaded with watermelon as they bargain with dealers during auction as shopkeepers participating in bidding of fruit (Watermelon) at a fruit market in the Provincial Capital

Traders and farmers sit on trucks loaded with watermelon as they bargain with dealers during auction as shopkeepers participating in bidding of fruit (Watermelon) at a fruit market in the Provincial Capital
APP38-110524 LAHORE: May 11 - Traders and farmers sit on trucks loaded with watermelon as they bargain with dealers during auction as shopkeepers participating in bidding of fruit (Watermelon) at a fruit market in the Provincial Capital. APP/MTF/IQJ/FHA
Traders and farmers sit on trucks loaded with watermelon as they bargain with dealers during auction as shopkeepers participating in bidding of fruit (Watermelon) at a fruit market in the Provincial Capital
APP38-110524
LAHORETraders and farmers sit on trucks loaded with watermelon as they bargain with dealers during auction as shopkeepers participating in bidding of fruit (Watermelon) at a fruit market in the Provincial Capital

Traders and farmers sit on trucks loaded with watermelon as they bargain with dealers during auction as shopkeepers participating in bidding of fruit (Watermelon) at a fruit market in the Provincial Capital

APP40-110524
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services