Home Photos General Coverage Photos TMA staffers installing new electrical wires to connect with road lights near... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos TMA staffers installing new electrical wires to connect with road lights near Vehari Chowk Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 8:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-150421 MULTAN: April 15 - TMA staffers installing new electrical wires to connect with road lights near Vehari Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: July 01 – A view of electric poles tilts on Canal Road near Vehari Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention... MULTAN: June 24 – A view of solar panel installed at makeshift home near Vehari Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri MULTAN: June 23 – Gypsy women on the way back carrying pots after filling water near Vehari Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri