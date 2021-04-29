Home Photos Feature Photos Thresher machine Farmers busy in threshing wheat crop with thresher machine at... PhotosFeature Photos Thresher machine Farmers busy in threshing wheat crop with thresher machine at a field Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 10:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-29 BAHAWALPUR: April 29 - Thresher machine Farmers busy in threshing wheat crop with thresher machine at a field. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers harvesting wheat crop in their field A farmer couple harvesting the wheat crop in their field in the outskirt of the city Farmers thrashing wheat crop in their field in outskirts of the city