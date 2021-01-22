Home Photos Feature Photos The tomb of Mughal Empress Noor Jahan, wife of Emperor Jahangir is... PhotosFeature Photos The tomb of Mughal Empress Noor Jahan, wife of Emperor Jahangir is going through restoration work with “Red Sandstone Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 12:22 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP66-220121 LAHORE: January 22 - The tomb of Mughal Empress Noor Jahan, wife of Emperor Jahangir is going through restoration work with "Red Sandstone". APP photo by Rana Imran RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People visiting Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam while wearing face masks to protect against Covid-19 LAHORE: November 09 – Special Assistant to CM for Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media personnel after attending a seminar and Mushaira... LAHORE: November 09 – Special Assistant to CM for Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media personnel at the tomb of Allama Muahammad...