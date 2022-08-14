PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The students are presenting a tableau based on the national song in the celebration of Independence Day Sun, 14 Aug 2022, 9:31 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP85-140822 SIALKOT: August 14 - The students are presenting a tableau based on the national song in the celebration of Independence Day. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP85-140822 SIALKOT: APP86-140822 SIALKOT: August 14 – PML-N Central Leader, MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt cutting the cake at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Independence. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt