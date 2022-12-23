PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The shattered remains of a vehicle blown up by an alleged terrorist in the Residential Sector of I-10/4 Islamabad, at a police check post. Initial reports said one police official was martyred and eight others injures, including four civilians Fri, 23 Dec 2022, 5:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP05-231222 ISLAMABAD: December 23 - The shattered remains of a vehicle blown up by an alleged terrorist in the Residential Sector of I-10/4 Islamabad, at a police check post. Initial reports said one police official was martyred and eight others injures, including four civilians. APP/MAF/UER/ZID APP05-231222 ISLAMABAD: APP06-231222 ISLAMABAD: December 23 – The shattered remains of a vehicle blown up by an alleged terrorist in the Residential Sector of I-10/4 Islamabad, at a police check post. Initial reports said one police official was martyred and eight others injures, including four civilians. APP/MAF/UER/ZID APP07-231222 ISLAMABAD: December 23 – The shattered remains of a vehicle blown up by an alleged terrorist in the Residential Sector of I-10/4 Islamabad, at a police check post. Initial reports said one police official was martyred and eight others injures, including four civilians. APP/MAF/UER/ZID