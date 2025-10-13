Monday, October 13, 2025
The parliamentary delegation of Turkiye led by the Honourable Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, H.E. Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, and delegation of Azerbaijan led by H.E. Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan visited National Emergencies Operation Center.Mr. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan accompanied both state level delegations to NDMA HQs

APP48-131025 ISLAMABAD: October 13 - The parliamentary delegation of Turkiye led by the Honourable Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, H.E. Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, and delegation of Azerbaijan led by H.E. Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan visited National Emergencies Operation Center.Mr. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan accompanied both state level delegations to NDMA HQs. APP/FHA
