The parliamentary delegation of Turkiye led by the Honourable Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, H.E. Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, and delegation of Azerbaijan led by H.E. Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan visited National Emergencies Operation Center.Mr. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan accompanied both state level delegations to NDMA HQs
