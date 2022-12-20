The newly appointed envoys of Canada, Austria, Syria, Serbia, and the Slovak Republic presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The newly appointed envoys of Canada, Austria, Syria, Serbia, and the Slovak Republic presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP44-201222 ISLAMABAD: December 20 - The newly appointed envoys of Canada, Austria, Syria, Serbia, and the Slovak Republic presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD/ABB
The newly appointed envoys of Canada, Austria, Syria, Serbia, and the Slovak Republic presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP44-201222 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Serbia, Mr. Dragan Todorovic, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Serbia, Mr. Dragan Todorovic, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Slovak Republic, Mr. Ladislav Ballek, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Slovak Republic, Mr. Ladislav Ballek, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador to Syria, Dr. Ramez Alraee, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador to Syria, Dr. Ramez Alraee, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Envoys of Canada, Austria, others present credentials to president

President of the Pakistan Descent Physician Society, Dr. Asif Syed called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President of the Pakistan Descent Physician Society, Dr. Asif Syed called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Italy Ali Javed calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Italy Ali Javed calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Janbaz Khan, the Pakistan’s Consul General to Vancouver Canada addressing to exporters of Pakistan sports goods at PSGMEA

Janbaz Khan, the Pakistan’s Consul General to Vancouver Canada addressing to exporters of Pakistan sports goods at PSGMEA

Chairman of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Koshanov Yerlan Zhakanovich along with his delegation called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Chairman of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Koshanov Yerlan Zhakanovich along with his delegation called on President...

Chairman of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Koshanov Yerlan Zhakanovich along with his delegation called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Chairman of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Koshanov Yerlan Zhakanovich along with his delegation called on President...

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of students and staff of the Cadet College, Killa Saifullah at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of students and staff of the Cadet College, Killa Saifullah at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme from the University of Oxford that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme from the University of Oxford that called on him...

President Dr. Arif Alvi being briefed on issues pertaining to the registration of persons with disabilities (PWDs) with NADRA at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi being briefed on issues pertaining to the registration of persons with disabilities (PWDs) with NADRA at Aiwan-e-Sadr