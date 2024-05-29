The mobile unit of Islamabad Traffic Police meet Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan, Muhammad Asim Khichi after concluding a day-long facilitation process of licence renewal for APP employees at the APP Headquarters.

APP28-290524 ISLAMABAD: May 29 – The mobile unit of Islamabad Traffic Police meet Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan, Muhammad Asim Khichi after concluding a day-long facilitation process of licence renewal for APP employees at the APP Headquarters.
