Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosThe King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa confers the Order of...
PhotosNational Photos

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa confers the Order of Bahrain (First Class) upon Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

APP48-261125 MANAMA-BAHRAIN: November 26 - The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa confers the Order of Bahrain (First Class) upon Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/IQJ/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa confers the Order of Bahrain (First Class) upon Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
APP48-261125
MANAMA-BAHRAIN: November 26 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan