The Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Honorable Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association joined employees and security staff from the Christian Community in marking the joyous occasion of Christmas by cutting a festive cake at a special ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan
