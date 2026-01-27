The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, meeting with a delegation comprising members of the Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association, Tehsil Bar Association Kabal, and Mohmand Bar Association, Mohmand District, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.