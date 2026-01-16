Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosThe Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, chairing a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, chairing a meeting on the Digitalization and Automation of the Justice Sector in Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan

The Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, chairing a meeting on the Digitalization and Automation of the Justice Sector in Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan
APP46-160126 ISLAMABAD: January 16 - The Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, chairing a meeting on the Digitalization and Automation of the Justice Sector in Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
The Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, chairing a meeting on the Digitalization and Automation of the Justice Sector in Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan
APP46-160126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan