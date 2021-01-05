Home Photos General Coverage Photos The head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi presenting souvenir... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi presenting souvenir to the Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 6:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-050121 ISLAMABAD: January 05 - The head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi presenting souvenir to the Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah. APP APP11-050121 APP10-050121ISLAMABAD: January 05 – Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in a meeting with Iranian delegation led by the head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi. APP ALSO READ Rashid discusses border security with Iranian authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rashid discusses border security with Iranian authorities Delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball invited to visit Iran Ijaz to wipe out drugs dealers from country