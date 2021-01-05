The head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi presenting souvenir to the Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah
APP11-050121 ISLAMABAD: January 05 - The head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi presenting souvenir to the Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah. APP
APP11-050121

APP10-050121
ISLAMABAD: January 05 – Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in a meeting with Iranian delegation led by the head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi. APP
ALSO READ  Rashid discusses border security with Iranian authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR