The green eyed Haseeb Ahmed, 15, an orphan left his native place Mazr-i-Sharif due to war and is now doing cobbler job on a roadside in Kabul to feed two young brothers, two sisters and and an elderly widowed mother. Heseeb said his father was a labour and supported his family with his meager income but was killed in the long war in Afghanistan and he has to take over responsibility of feeding the family. Now being an elder member of his family, he has no other option but to polish shoes of the people. (Match the picture with the story slugged Haseeb like millions Afghan children paying heavy price of wars due to poverty already released by Ilyas Khan