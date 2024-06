APP34-040624

ISLAMABAD: June 04 – The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Faisal Karim Kundi, conferring awards to the traders of KPK during a award giving ceremony which was held at Islamabad Chamber and Commerce &Industry.

APP35-040624

ISLAMABAD: June 04 – The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi in a group photograph with the traders of KPK during a award giving ceremony held at Islamabad Chamber and Commerce &Industry.