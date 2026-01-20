The Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha, paying solemn tribute to the Shuhada of the Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding peace, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring public safety across the country.
