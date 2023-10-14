ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
APP29-141023 MARRAKECH: October 14 - The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, in a meeting with the Director General Kuwait Fund for Development (KFD), Mr. Waleed Al Bahaar, on the sidelines of annual meetings of WB/IMF. The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation and fostering financial partnerships between Pakistan & Kuwait, in order to bolster economic prosperity and development. APP/ABB
MARRAKECH: October 14 –

