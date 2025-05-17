34.9 C
Islamabad
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosThe Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing the inauguration ceremony of NCLEX program at the College of International Skills Development (CISD).

APP39-170525 KARACHI: May 17 - The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing the inauguration ceremony of NCLEX program at the College of International Skills Development (CISD).
17
- Advertisement -
The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing the inauguration ceremony of NCLEX program at the College of International Skills Development (CISD).
APP39-170525
KARACHI: May 17 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan